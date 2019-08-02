The Hillier brothers have played golf in Te Puke since they started walking and next month will tee off for their country in China.

Charlie and Harry Hillier are part of the six-strong New Zealand team to compete in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship which begins on September 26 at the Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China.

The team also includes world No 24 Daniel Hillier, no relation, as well as Luke Brown, Kazuma Kobori and Kerry Mountcastle.

The event winner will be invited to play in the 2020 Masters at Augusta National and the 2020 Open Championship at Royal St George's golf club.s

Charlie says the brotherly rivalry definitely helps their golf.

"You always have a sense of pressure on you when playing in the same tournament and same group as your brother and it's healthy."

Harry echoed his brother's thoughts on sibling competition.

"The brotherly rivalry is great. We are both really supportive of each other and love helping one another but there is also that urge to beat each other.

"It means a lot to go to a tournament like this. This is what you dream about as a young kid; to play in such big tournaments. I am on the verge of something really good, I can feel it in the way I am playing."

Charlie will embark on his pro journey after this tournament and is hoping to bookend this chapter of his career with a good result.

"Obviously, it's a great achievement to make the New Zealand team. It's always a goal of mine to make this team at the start of the year. It'll be my last amateur event so to go out with a win would be great.

"My form is okay at the moment. I am working on a few things so it's not where I want it to be, but I'm confident it'll get there.

"My goals for this year are to make it all the way through Korn Ferry Qualifying School and gain full status on that tour."

Charlie graduated from the University of Kansas this year while Harry is in his third year. Both studied liberal arts.

"I want to win another college event this fall semester, that would be great, and to also stand up and be a leader of the team as I am one of the older guys now."

New Zealand team for Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship:

Charlie Hillier (Te Puke), Harry Hillier (Te Puke), Luke Brown (The Pines), Daniel Hillier (Manor Park), Kazuma Kobori (Rangiora), and Kerry Mountcastle (Masterton).