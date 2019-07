Emergency services are on the way to the scene of a serious crash on Thornton Rd near Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said officers received reports of the two-vehicle crash on the highway at 9.23am.

She said people were reportedly trapped.

The road is closed, diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement

According to the St John Twitter account three ambulances are at the scene.

More to come.