More than 1400 homes were without power overnight after a car crashed into a transformer in the Tauranga suburb of Bellevue.

A police media spokesman said police received a report of a crash on Windsor Rd, Bellevue, just before 12.30am after a car was reported to have collided with an electricity transformer.

No one was injured in the crash, the spokesman said.

Powerco's network operations manager Phil Marsh said more than 1400 customers were initially affected at 12.20am but most had power restored by 3am.

"Our contractors then installed a generator to have everyone back on by 5am," he said.

"Repairs are under way and there may be a brief disruption later today once those are completed and customers are reconnected to the main network."