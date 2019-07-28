Police and fire crews have battled a house fire in the Western Bay of Plenty that appeared to be purposely lit.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the blaze on State Highway 2 near Tahawai at 9.30pm last night .

The spokeswoman said the fire appeared to have been lit by someone.

She said one person was moderately injured in the fire and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Police were speaking with someone to determine what happened, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said staff were called to the blaze at 9.30pm on Saturday and left at 2am the next morning.

He said the house was "well alight" when crews arrived and a fire investigator was on the scene this morning.