Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash on State Highway 2 in Whakamārama.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a report of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Apata Station Rd at 1.50pm.



A St John ambulance was also called to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance staff were still at the scene and it was likely one person would need to be taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.