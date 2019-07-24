The national tourism body has thrown support behind Tauranga sector leaders.

The first Discussing Tourism event by Tourism Industry Aotearoa was held in Tauranga on Monday.

The national tourism industry body invited Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne and Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless to speak.

Dunne presented on Activating Destination Management Plans with Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts claiming she is "leading the country in this matter".

"Tourism is worth more than an estimated $1 billion annually to the Coastal Bay of Plenty region."

Dunne said having the support of Tourism Industry Aotearoa for Tauranga and the wider region was invaluable.

She said Tourism BOP had implemented a Destination Management Plan to ensure a balance between tourism growth and protection of our taonga.

Brownless spoke on a panel discussing the Tourism System.

The annual Discussing Tourism regional events were an important forum to discuss the issues, challenges and opportunities facing tourism businesses and connect local businesses with industry leaders.

The 2019 events were focused on ensuring sustainable tourism growth that benefits operators and the industry and is good for Aotearoa and New Zealanders.