Emergency services are at a crash on State Highway 2 near Tauranga about 1km north of the Pahoia Rd turn-off.

Police said in a statement one person was seriously injured.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Esdaile Rd to the south and Wainui South Rd to the north.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.