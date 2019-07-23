Police are still not in a position to release the name of the person who died in a car crash in Ōpōtiki on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances of the crash were still under investigation and there was not much more information available at this stage.

The single-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 2, southwest of Ōpōtiki on Friday morning.

Police received a report of the crash, near the intersection of Ruatuna Rd, about 8.40am.

The road was closed for several hours following the fatal crash.