Tauranga's first ever Food, Wine and Music Festival is coming and just in time for the warm weather to kick in.

The festival is set to take place November 23 at the Wharepai Domain.

The event is teased to showcase some of the country's top cuisine, wine and beverages.

Festival organisers and Tauranga residents Natasha Thomas and Michael Beacall

wanted to put on the family-friendly event to bring people from all corners of the country together.

"Being a foodie at heart, good food and wine has always been a passion of mine. I love going to culinary and music events where there is the opportunity to enjoy new tastes, brands, music and experiences," Thomas said.

"I've watched the growth in the region and I felt it was the perfect time to introduce an event like this to the area," she said.

Local businesses and food and beverage outlets from around the country will have the opportunity to come together in the Bay of Plenty to showcase or launch their products.

The full line-up will be announced next month, however, The Native Poms and The Vegas Brown Band are already confirmed to play.

Keen festival goers are asked to get in quick and there are only 6000 tickets available.

Tickets went on sale on July 1 and are available online.