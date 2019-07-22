One of Tauranga's favourite artists will create a huge life-like tribute to honour a local aviation hero, thanks to a turn of serendipitous events.

Graeme Hoete, or Mr G, is creating a circular 2m wide portrait of the late Oscar Garden, the first New Zealander to fly from England to Australia.

Garden made the historic journey in a tiny Gipsy Moth aeroplane named Kia Ora in 1930, aged 27. He died in 1997 but lived for some time in Tauranga as a vegetable farmer.

Now, Mr G will create a portrait of the aviation hero for Tauranga Airport's

