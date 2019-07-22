Pets hold a special place in their owners' hearts, and people once again have the chance to share their beloved pets with the rest of the community.

The fifth annual Pet of the Year competition is back, and owners are encouraged to enter if they believe their pet has what it takes.

Photos will be published in the Bay of Plenty Times, Te Puke Times and Katikati

Advertiser on August 1.

Animal lovers are then invited to vote for who they think should be Pet of the Year.

The pet with the most amount of votes will take home a pet food hamper worth more than $200, supplied by Addiction Pet foods.

Last year's Bay of Plenty winner was a cat named Villé, a 10-year-old Devon Rex with

one eye, no whiskers, few teeth, very little fur, and a touching story.

Owners can simply email a quality photo of their pet to competitions.bop@nzme.co.nz, and include their pet's name, their name, address and contact number, and what cool trick or talent their pet has.

It is free to enter the Pet of the Year competition. People need to get in quick as there are only 100 spots.

People can also drop off a quality photo of your pet to the Bay of Plenty Times, Te Puke Times, and Katikati Advertiser branches by July 28 at 3pm.