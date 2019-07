The Domain Rd overbridge at the start of the Tauranga Eastern Link toll road will be closed tomorrow.



These are planned road works to the overpass that will repair the slight dip in the road on the western approach to the overbridge, NZTA said in a statement.

While the work was being done the entry and exit to the toll road will be via the Domain Rd roundabout.

The agency expected the work to take about a day to complete, weather dependant.