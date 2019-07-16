Road users held up by traffic congestion due to roadworks on State Highway 2 near Mount Maunganui can expect traffic to clear as the repairs have been completed this afternoon.

The NZ Transport Agency said in a Twitter post at 10.35am today that the left northbound lane near the Girven Rd roundabout is blocked due to pothole repairs.

NZTA posted an update this afternoon about 2pm that the repairs had now been completed.

Road users were warned to continue to expect delays along State Highway 2 between intersections with State Highway 29 and Girven Rd as traffic eased through the area.

