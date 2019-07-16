A Tauranga woman has been charged over a stabbing incident in Brookfield, while her alleged victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The 24-year-old woman from Greerton faced a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when she appeared in Tauranga District Court today.

The charge stemmed from an incident at a Bellevue Rd address yesterday.

Police said they were called to the address about midday after a 26-year-old Te Kaha man suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife by the defendant.

Advertisement

A second person was treated at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said the woman was granted bail subject to certain conditions and her next court appearance is on July 30.

No plea to the charge has yet been entered.

Turner said the alleged victim remains in Tauranga Hospital in a serious but stable condition.