The New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) needs to collect 34 per cent more plasma in Tauranga within the next 12 months to meet increased demand.

The blood service needs 225 people to become new plasma donors and for existing plasma donors to increase the frequency of their donations.

"We're confident the eligible Tauranga residents will roll up their sleeves and donate," NZBS marketing and communications national manager Asuka Burge said.

Burge said plasma products were being used to treat an increasing number of life-threatening conditions.

"With demand likely to continue to rise by 7 per cent annually, we simply need more plasma donors across our major donor centres," she said.

The average plasma donor donates about six times a year, while others give on a fortnightly basis, Burge said.

"We're incredibly grateful for our committed plasma donors but we realise they can't do it alone," she said.

"We need more people to start donating plasma so we can continue to help those in need."

Plasma can be given at the Tauranga Donor Centre and required some additional eligibility criteria to be met.

Visit www.nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325 for more information.