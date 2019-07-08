More than 20 of the 163 lucky lotto players from around the country who won Lotto Strike were from the Bay of Plenty.

Saturday nights' Strike "Must Be Won" jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket instead 163 players from around Aotearoa will be taking a slice of the winnings.

That's because the jackpot rolled down to Division 2 where the players will each be getting a boost of $6737 to their bank account.

From Katikati to Whakatāne there were 21 winners.

Eight from Tauranga, two from Katikati, two from Kawerau, two from Whakatāne, two from Rotorua, one from Mount Maunganui, one from Pāpāmoa, one from Te Puke and three from MyLotto buyers across the region.

MyLotto encouraged anyone who purchased a ticket to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.