Two Rotorua Girls' High School students will play an important role in helping to organise pre-game events for the Māori All Blacks game against the Flying Fijians.

He'lena Dou'ble and Salaseini Kaitani are currently taking part in a six-week mentorship programme which has been created specifically for the Māori All Blacks game against Fiji and for the Ahurei Pasifika events being held prior to the game.

Ahurei Pasifika is a week-long event that runs July 15 to 20.

The Ahurei will hold a number of different activities being held in Rotorua celebrating the Pacific culture culminating in the Māori All Blacks' game being held at the Rotorua International Stadium on July 20.

All the events have a Pacific and Māori theme with all but two events free.

Helena, a Year 11 student, said helping to organise all the different activities had been a real eye-opener.

''It's really cool to be learning new things. I'm very honoured to be part of this group and inspired to have this experience I'm learning and take it into my future career choice.''

The 15-year-old said it was a great opportunity to share her Samoan culture with the wider community.

Maori All Blacks players perform the haka before the match between the Maori All Blacks and The British & Irish Lions played at the Rotorua International Stadium in Rotorua in 2017. Photo / File

Salaseini, a Year 12 student, said being part of the mentoring programme showed her exactly what it took to put on a big event.

''We've covered all the jobs that are actually needed behind the scenes. It's crazy to see how much is involved. I've always wanted to know more about what goes on behind the scenes. I'm really enjoying it."

The 16-year-old said her Fijian culture was important to her family and she was proud to be helping promote it in such an exciting way.

Rotorua Lakes Council stadium events and sports advisor Tia Smith, who has taken the young ladies under her wing, said it was the first time she had run a mentoring program that had involved secondary students.

"Over the course of the next six weeks, we are going to look at the components that make up a successful event. At the moment they are looking at the marketing and promotion."

Smith said if the programme was successful there could be opportunities for other schools to be involved in the future.

The week leading into the game will see a lot of different activities for all the family to get involved in. Smith is particularly excited about the Ahurei Pasifika Celebration being held at Westbrook Fields from 12pm to 6pm on July 20.

"There will be Pacific food stalls, art and entertainment. Entry into this is free and there is free parking there as well. So, people going to the match can come down early take in all the different activities grab some great food before going in to the game."

Smith said even families who didn't have tickets to the game were welcome to the Ahurei Pasifika Celebration.

"It will be a great family day out and a chance to sample the Pasifika culture," she said.

Tickets for the Māori All Blacks vs Fiji game are available on allblacks.com.