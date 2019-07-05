A Whakamārama home in Tauranga has been recognised as the "standout winner" of the Supreme Award at this year's regional House of the Year competition.

The home took out the top award for the region with the best new build in the Bay of Plenty Central Plateau.

The home's builders, D and B Construction, won four regional awards all up, including the Resene new home over $2 million category, the craftsmanship award and the outdoor living award.

Harwood Homes NZ for a home in Papamoa; silver award winner GIB Show Home Award. Photo / Supplied

Judges Clive Barrington and Mike Idiens said they were impressed by the commitment, skills and passion shown by the building team.

"This amazing home, in its magical setting, definitely deserved the award. From the oversized front door to the stonework, and other clever details, not a single detail was overlooked."

The home showed the project team had a strong relationship which the judges believed helped to create the remarkable result.

"This home is one that not only the builder, but the whole industry will be proud of. It is a standout winner from a field of high-quality entries."

The results of the regional competition were revealed at a gala dinner on Friday night at Baypark Arena.

Landmark Homes Taupō for a home in Kinloch won the Silver Award winner GIB Show Home Award. Photo / Supplied

The winning builds were celebrated by the region's Registered Master Builders and members of the local construction industry.

Overall there were 13 gold award winners from the Bay of Plenty Central Plateau area, which will now be judged against gold award winners from around the country to find the national top 100 gold award finalists.

National category winners and the Registered Master Builders Supreme Awards for House of the Year and Renovation of the Year will be announced at a gala dinner on November 23 at Cordis Hotel in Auckland.