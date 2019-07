Police are asking for the public's help to find Brian Davies, reported missing from Matua in Tauranga.

Police and Davies' family had concerns for his welfare.

Davies, 85, was last seen yesterday, Wednesday July 3 around 11.45am in Matua.

He may be in the Tauranga central area and likely to be driving a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla.

Anyone who has seen Davies was asked to contact police on 105.

No photo of Davies was available at this time.