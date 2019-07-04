Rugby:

Mount Maunganui College players are proving they have plenty of talent when they take the field, with multiple school teams scoring positive results.

In the top of the table game, the school's 1st XV Boys' played against the undefeated Katikati College 1st XV team and managed to the take the win.

Early into the second half Katikati was leading 31-7 but the Mount team showed no intention in giving up without a fight.

The Mount players proved their skill and managed to shift the game to secure 31-all with just five minutes to go. It was in those final minutes that Mount player Kees Samuels scored the winning try, with the school winning 36-31.

In the Premier boys division, the college's Under 14 squad took on Tauranga Boys' College. Showing plenty of skill and control during the game, they led 26-12, before the game was called off due to injury.

Mount Maunganui College's Under 15 Rugby team also secured an impressive win against Reporoa on Friday, 49-17.

Football:

Mount Maunganui College's girls' 1st XI have put a stop to Trident High School's winning streak.

The school faced off against the Whakatāne team, which had been undefeated through the season and sitting at the top of the table. Trident scored in the first five minutes, but Mount striker Aneesha Shallcross scored a goal to even the score at 1-1.

The draw was Trident's first match of the season that they had not secured a win, proving the Mount girls' are putting up a good fight against their opposition.

Meanwhile, the school's 2nd XI girls' team secured a win against Tauranga Girls' College 3-1.

Caitlyn Harris faces off against Trident High School. Photo / Supplied

Basketball:

Mount College's Senior B Boys' and Junior A Boys teams attracted plenty of attention when they faced off in a classic game of big brother little brother.

Both teams have been playing well so it's no surprise the match drew in a big crowd of parents intrigued to find out what the game would bring.

The Senior B boys got off to an impressive start, leading by 8 points but with just minutes left in the match, the younger players managed to even the game.

In the end though, it was the older boys who claimed victory, winning by four points.

Two Mount Maunganui College students have been selected for the Steven Adams Invitational Basketball Camp during the school holidays.

William Henry, a member of the Mount Maunganui College Senior A Boys team, and Jada Beckham from the Senior A Girls team, will attend the camp in Auckland on July 16-19 before heading to Christchurch to play on July 20-21.

Adams is undoubtedly a successful athlete who continues to make his mark in basketball and being selected for this camp is a wonderful achievement.

Gym Sports:

Amy Stavert is proving her talents in gym sports.

The young athlete scored herself a top placing at the recent Mid Island Gym Sports competition, taking out the level 1 artistic grade. Amy has been a successful gymnast for five years and trains weekly at Mount Maunganui's Impact Sports.

Mount Maunganui College students take part in their Polar Bear Plunge. Photo / Supplied

Polar Bear Plunge:

Cold temperatures and drizzly conditions couldn't stop Mount Maunganui College students from helping to raise money for the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Students headed to the beach on Wednesday morning for the annual Polar Bear Plunge, dressing up in orange and teaming up for a group photo and pep talk before gathering between the flags to perform the school haka and take the plunge into the ocean.

The event was held to raise money and awareness for the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand and people battling other cancers.

