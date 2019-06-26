A new mural in Katikati celebrating the Kaimāī kauri tree forest is set to be unveiled in a public ceremony next week.

The Tauranga branch of the Department of Conservation is hosting the public reveal of the mural titled Te Wao Tapu Nui o Tāne Mahuta – The Domain of Tāne at the Arts Junction next Friday.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be followed by free food and drinks.

The mural is part of a DOC campaign to combat kauri dieback and educate the public about the disease, according to a written statement from DOC.

"Our Kaimāī kauri forests are rich in history and culture. From the carving of waka to industrial logging, the kauri have given us generations worth of value and stories," the statement said.

"Now threatened by the spread of kauri dieback disease, we risk losing this great taonga. It's our turn to give back, to give the Kaimai kauri protection so it can stand tall for generations to come.

Join us in celebrating the stories of our Kaimai kauri and learn how we all can play a part to stop the spread of the disease to our forests."

The mural has been created as a community effort between The Arts Junction, Katch Katikati, Open Air Art, Shane Walker Artworks, Western Bay Museum, the DOC Kauri Team, and the marae of Te Rereatukahia, Tuapiro, and Otawhiwhi.