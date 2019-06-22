Annual awards with the mission to recognise, esteem, and celebrate outstanding achievements across the wedding planning spectrum within New Zealand has announced its finalists.
The fourth annual Wedding Industry Awards (NZ), is once again being hosted in Rotorua.
This is the first year the event has gone nationwide, having formerly been offered only to select regions within the Bay of Plenty/Waikato/Auckland.
Hosted at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre, wedding artisans from across the country will converge for one night on July 26, 2019.
"The only event of its kind in Aotearoa, Wedding Industry Awards (NZ) seeks out the often 'unsung heroes' of our fast-growing niche industry, many of whom may never receive the accolades such a forum like this provides," says co-founder/director Peter Duncan.
"We're very excited to see who this year's winners will be."
Finalists in this year's Wedding Industry Awards (NZ)
Outstanding Marquee Hire
Make Your Day Events, Thames
Macpherson Marquees, Gisborne
Andys Marquee and Event Hire, Rotorua
Outstanding Hire & Theming
The Love Light, Hawkes Bay
Make Your Day Events, Thames
The Event Girl, Tokoroa
Outstanding Wedding Stylist Theme Artist
The Love Light, Hawkes Bay
Make Your Day Events, Thames
The Event Girl, Tokoroa
Kerr & Ladbrook Catering, Hamilton
Outstanding Wedding Ceremony Venue
Tabula Rasa Wedding & Event Centre, Ramarama
Moonraker House, Motueka
The Water Lilly Gardens, Waihi
Woodlands Estate, Taupiri
Eagle Ridge Estate, Tauranga
Outstanding Wedding Reception Venue
Lavalla Functions Ltd, Tuakau
The Water Lilly Gardens,
Woodlands Estate, Taupiri
Eagle Ridge Estate, Tauranga
Valley D Vine Restaurant, Napier
Outstanding Wedding Entertainment - DJ
Going Bananas
DJ Taupo
DJ 4 U
Soundzgood DJ Entertainment
Outstanding Caterer
Lavalla Functions Ltd
Kerr & Ladbrook Catering
Valley D Vine Restaurant
Outstanding Wedding Celebrant
Kate Lovell, Tauranga
Tania Johnson-Scott, Christchurch
Jonnie Mead, Rotorua
Forever After Weddings and Events, Napier
Ingrid Jensen, Te Awamutu
Outstanding Hair Stylist
White Fox Bridal, Napier
Locks & Lace - Hair by Yvana, Tauranga
Volume Hair by Stef,
Jorja Rose Hair Design
Voluptuous Devine, Hamilton
Outstanding Videographer/Cinematographer
Jetmo Project, Auckland
Small Room Visuals, Auckland
Wild N' White, Palmerston North
Outstanding Entertainment - Band
Steve Kingi Band, Gisborne
White Chapel Jak, Auckland
Mojo Band, Queenstown
Outstanding Entertainment - Photobooth
Magical Mirror Photobooth, Auckland
The Amazing Travelling Photobooth, Katikati
Outstanding New Emerging Business
The Love Light, Hawkes Bay
Magical Mirror Photobooth, Auckland
Eagle Ridge Estate, Ohauiti, Tauranga
Outstanding Photographer
222 Photographic Studios, Queenstown
Zara Staples Photography, Gisborne
Mad Love Weddings, Auckland
Outstanding Makeup Artist
Josie Brenstrum Makeup Artist, Napier
Beauty By Eva, Taupo
Cherie B Hair & Makeup, Hamilton
Voluptuous Devine, Hamilton
Unique Wedding Experience
The Dream Maker, Motueka
The Event Girl, Tokoroa
Night Flicks, Rotorua
Outstanding Florist
The Flower Fairy, Te Kuiti
Dhalia Lane, Gisborne
Outstanding Wedding Planner
The Event Girl, Tokoroa
Alare Weddings, Hamilton
Nicolle Hannah, Rotorua
Outstanding Wedding Gown Provider
Bank St Bridal, Tauranga
Christine Reeves Bespoke Garments, Christchurch
Unufe Designs, Auckland
Outstanding Cake Artist
Baked by Carey, Rotorua
Sweet Deer (Hand-painted Cakes), Whakatane