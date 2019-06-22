Annual awards with the mission to recognise, esteem, and celebrate outstanding achievements across the wedding planning spectrum within New Zealand has announced its finalists.

The fourth annual Wedding Industry Awards (NZ), is once again being hosted in Rotorua.

This is the first year the event has gone nationwide, having formerly been offered only to select regions within the Bay of Plenty/Waikato/Auckland.

Hosted at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre, wedding artisans from across the country will converge for one night on July 26, 2019.

"The only event of its kind in Aotearoa, Wedding Industry Awards (NZ) seeks out the often 'unsung heroes' of our fast-growing niche industry, many of whom may never receive the accolades such a forum like this provides," says co-founder/director Peter Duncan.

"We're very excited to see who this year's winners will be."

Finalists in this year's Wedding Industry Awards (NZ)

Outstanding Marquee Hire

Make Your Day Events, Thames

Macpherson Marquees, Gisborne

Andys Marquee and Event Hire, Rotorua

Outstanding Hire & Theming

The Love Light, Hawkes Bay

Make Your Day Events, Thames

The Event Girl, Tokoroa

Outstanding Wedding Stylist Theme Artist

The Love Light, Hawkes Bay

Make Your Day Events, Thames

The Event Girl, Tokoroa

Kerr & Ladbrook Catering, Hamilton

Outstanding Wedding Ceremony Venue

Tabula Rasa Wedding & Event Centre, Ramarama

Moonraker House, Motueka

The Water Lilly Gardens, Waihi

Woodlands Estate, Taupiri

Eagle Ridge Estate, Tauranga

Outstanding Wedding Reception Venue

Lavalla Functions Ltd, Tuakau

The Water Lilly Gardens,

Woodlands Estate, Taupiri

Eagle Ridge Estate, Tauranga

Valley D Vine Restaurant, Napier

Outstanding Wedding Entertainment - DJ

Going Bananas

DJ Taupo

DJ 4 U

Soundzgood DJ Entertainment

Outstanding Caterer

Lavalla Functions Ltd

Kerr & Ladbrook Catering

Valley D Vine Restaurant

Outstanding Wedding Celebrant

Kate Lovell, Tauranga

Tania Johnson-Scott, Christchurch

Jonnie Mead, Rotorua

Forever After Weddings and Events, Napier

Ingrid Jensen, Te Awamutu

Outstanding Hair Stylist

White Fox Bridal, Napier

Locks & Lace - Hair by Yvana, Tauranga

Volume Hair by Stef,

Jorja Rose Hair Design

Voluptuous Devine, Hamilton

Outstanding Videographer/Cinematographer

Jetmo Project, Auckland

Small Room Visuals, Auckland

Wild N' White, Palmerston North

Outstanding Entertainment - Band

Steve Kingi Band, Gisborne

White Chapel Jak, Auckland

Mojo Band, Queenstown

Outstanding Entertainment - Photobooth

Magical Mirror Photobooth, Auckland

The Amazing Travelling Photobooth, Katikati

Outstanding New Emerging Business

The Love Light, Hawkes Bay

Magical Mirror Photobooth, Auckland

Eagle Ridge Estate, Ohauiti, Tauranga

Outstanding Photographer

222 Photographic Studios, Queenstown

Zara Staples Photography, Gisborne

Mad Love Weddings, Auckland

Outstanding Makeup Artist

Josie Brenstrum Makeup Artist, Napier

Beauty By Eva, Taupo

Cherie B Hair & Makeup, Hamilton

Voluptuous Devine, Hamilton

Unique Wedding Experience

The Dream Maker, Motueka

The Event Girl, Tokoroa

Night Flicks, Rotorua

Outstanding Florist

The Flower Fairy, Te Kuiti

Dhalia Lane, Gisborne

Outstanding Wedding Planner

The Event Girl, Tokoroa

Alare Weddings, Hamilton

Nicolle Hannah, Rotorua

Outstanding Wedding Gown Provider

Bank St Bridal, Tauranga

Christine Reeves Bespoke Garments, Christchurch

Unufe Designs, Auckland

Outstanding Cake Artist

Baked by Carey, Rotorua

Sweet Deer (Hand-painted Cakes), Whakatane