A knife-wielding robber was "almost apologetic" when he held up a service station in Pāpāmoa, police say.

The unsolved March crime featured on Police 10-7 last night.

Constable Daniel Matthews told host Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto that a man with a large extended knife entered the Z service station on Domain Rd about 10.25pm on March 18.

"He's gone straight to the counter, he's pointed the knife at the female service attendant and he's demanded cash and tobacco.

"He's almost apologetic, it was a little bit unusual, however, he's always had the knife held towards her.

"She is terrified."

The attendant handed over the cash from the till and tobacco and the man left.

"We need the community's help to solve this. If anyone has any information they need to pick up the phone and give us a call," Matthews said.

Lemoto said the attendant had been left fearing for her safety.

"I challenge the Pāpāmoa community to help us get justice for the victim."

Anyone with information could call 0800 107 4636.



Suspect description

- Light-skinned male Māori

- Slim build

- Aged late teens to early 20s

- Height 170-180cms

- Brown eyes

- Wearing dark-coloured pants, socks and a hoodie with a white bandana over his face and no shoes

- Carrying black backpack with grey trim and small logo on top

- Armed with hunting knife with white extended handle.

Source: Police