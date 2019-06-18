A crash on Eleventh Ave has left the road blocked.

Police responded to a call at 1.05pm after a van and a car crashed between Edgecumbe and Waihi Rd a police spokeswoman confirmed.

She said the crash was blocking the road but she was unsure if any traffic could get past.

St John had been requested as one person had minor injuries and the other person appeared to be in shock.

Advertisement

Police on the scene were directing traffic and sweeping debris off the road. Photo / Carmen Hall

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they went to a the scene at 1.06pm.

She said there was no update but one ambulance was still on the scene.

A reporter at the scene said two policeman were sweeping the road of debris.

Police were directing traffic as the car was still on the road.

The van had since been removed.