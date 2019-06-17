A funeral will be held in Pāpāmoa tomorrow for a teenage boy who died in a crash in North Otago last week.

Michael Shelford Mauheni, 17, was a passenger in a car that crashed into a wall and caught fire in Oamaru on Wednesday.

The crash killed Mauheni and another passenger and seriously injured the driver of the vehicle.

In a death notice in the Bay of Plenty Times, Shelford was described as the "most favourite nephew of all his aunties, uncles and the cousin of all cousins, and friends of all friends".

Advertisement

His funeral will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Pāpāmoa tomorrow at 1pm.