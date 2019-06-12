If you thought you felt the earth shake beneath you in Rotorua this morning, you're not crazy.

Geonet reported two weak earthquakes hit the area this morning.

A magnitude 2.1 earthquake with a depth of 8km hit at 7.12am, while another 2.3 magnitudes shake 5km deep hit at 3.48am.

Both were within 5km of Rotorua.

A GNS Science spokesman said it common for the area to get weak earthquakes - the city can receive about 200 small quakes a year.

The spokesman said it was nothing to be alarmed about.