Tauranga's elected leaders have voted to push on with 11 key transport projects in spite of a lack of funding from the Government.

The near-unanimous decision will cost Tauranga City Council an additional $1.9 million to replace funding the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has said it is "unlikely" to provide.

Projects that will be progressed included widening 15th Ave, building cycleways and bus lanes in Arataki and finishing improvements to Pāpāmoa's Domain Rd.

Other projects - including implementation of most of the council's cycle plan - will be delayed to help the council balance its books.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The extra $1.9m was

Related articles:

The long and holey road