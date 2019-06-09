Year 10 students across New Zealand can forget their day off tomorrow, as the planned Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) strike has been cancelled.

The "rostering-home" strike was expected to affect a year group every Tuesday. PPTA members planned to refuse to teach a specific year group each week, which would be asked to stay home that day.

Western Bay of Plenty PPTA chairwoman Rebecca Holmes confirmed the year 10 strike action was cancelled for tomorrow but was not ruling out the rest of the planned strike days yet.

Holmes said the cancellation came after talks on Thursday with the Ministry of Education and union presidents.

Advertisement

The decision to cancel was "a sign of good faith to continue negotiations with the Government", she said.

Information on the result of the meeting are expected to be released later this week. Tomorrow's cancelled strike affected most of the North Island, including the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

Last Tuesday year nine students were requested to stay home as the strike action went ahead.

Over the coming weeks, seperate strikes for year 11 and 12 students were planned, as well as a regional strike with all students.

Holmes said information on whether these will go ahead should be known by the end of the week.