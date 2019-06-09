One person has received minor injuries after a car rolled near Maketū.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of a crash in which a vehicle rolled on Wilson Road North in Maketū shortly after 5pm yesterday.

The spokeswoman said it appeared the driver sustained minor injuries and a woman was checked by ambulance at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand media spokesman said it was alerted to the incident on Wilson Road just after 5pm.

The spokesman said the local Maketū fire brigade was sent to the crash where an ambulance was assisting one person with minor injuries.