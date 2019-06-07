A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after his bike hit a fence in Pāpāmoa last night.

A police communication spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash which happened on Pompallier Lane, near Simpson Rd about 8.50pm.

The rider was taken to Tauranga Hospital by St John Ambulance staff in a serious condition, but the exact details of his injuries were unknown, she said.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated, the police spokeswoman said.

The patient's current condition was unavailable this morning



It was understood the fence sustained some damage.

Meanwhile, police also attended a crash about 6.45pm last night after a car collided with a traffic light on Elizabeth St, Tauranga.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police spokeswoman said.