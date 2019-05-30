When students, parents and staff enter the school foyer at Ōtūmoetai Primary School, they can now gaze at one of their prized school carvings which now sits on display.

The carving, Kākahu Pēke Pēke, was recently unveiled in a formal ceremony after it was moved from the library to the foyer.

The carving was created by Kerry Wilson and was originally presented to the school in 1992.

Representatives from the local hapū, Ngāi Tamarāwaho, attended the unveiling ceremony, with chief Tamati Tata and kaumātua Des Tata providing a karakia and whaikōrero.

Advertisement

Ōtūmoetai Primary School student leaders, principal Zara McIndoe and deputy principal Jill Miller, were in attendance for the special occasion.

The carving, titled Kākahu Pēke Pēke. Photo / Supplied

According to a written statement from the school, the Kākahu Pēke Pēke carving tells the story of the sacred spring, known as Pūnāwai, at the bottom of the Sherwood St hill and Mitchell Park.

"For hundreds of years, the Pūnāwai spring had spilled its sparkling waters and meandered its way through a peaceful creek and into two other springs behind Ōtūmoetai College and Ōtūmoetai Intermediate.

"Māori used to drink water from the top spring and wash themselves and their clothes in the bottom springs."

According to the school, at times one of the springs was more plentiful than the other, so Māori moved from one to another. This was similar to passing a cloak from family to family, and the carving was named after this.

"The carving represents the spring and the Māori people who drank, bathed and washed in its waters," the school said.