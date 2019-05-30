Scrapping donations for students attending lower decile schools was a Budget announcement welcomed by Tauranga principals.

State and state-integrated schools from decile one to seven will no longer need to ask their pupils' parents for donations, with Budget 2019 setting aside an additional payment to schools of $150 per student, for schools that agree not to request donations from parents.

Greerton Village School principal Anne Mackintosh said the announcement was one she had been chasing since Labour was first elected.

She said she did not request parental funding as the parents were not often in a position to pay it, so this would make a world of difference to the school's "financial hardship".

The Government also announced a large sum would be dedicated to new schools and classrooms in the 10-year school property programme.

The Government was set to release the National Education Growth Plan shortly that would identify where the first builds would happen.

Mackintosh said with Tauranga classrooms "bulging", she expected the city would benefit.

Another cost scrapped for parents was the budget announcement of the removal of NCEA fees.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said this would remove barriers for students, but also provide relief for parents, especially as the fee was usually required in August when parents were already battling winter costs.

The Government announced that the underspend from the Fees Free programme would be allocated to reform vocational education and apprenticeship training.

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan said this was "money well spent" and will make a major difference due to the current shortage of skilled tradespeople.

The Early Childhood Education sector was allocated additional operational funding over four years.

Principal at Inspired Kindergartens Peter Monteith said the increase was great, but not unexpected and will help the sector maintain their services.

The education sector's take from Budget 2019:

Investment in new classrooms

- $1.2 billion

Scrapping parent donations - $265.6 million

Vocational education - $197 million

Early childhood education - $131.1 million

Tackling childhood obesity - $47.6 million

Māori success in education - $42 million

Pacific students education - $27.4 million

Nurses in schools programme - $19.6 million.

School leavers tool kit - $3.5 million