Tauranga motorists are being warned that protests expected to take place in the city tomorrow could have serious implications.

Teachers will march will be held on Cameron Rd between Chadwick Rd to 22nd Ave from 12.45pm to about 2pm.

Tauranga City Council advised motorists to avoid the area during this time or use Takitimu Drive or Fraser St as preferred alternative routes.

Motorists who choose to travel along Cameron Rd will have to remain behind the head vehicle following the march or detour via a side road or turn around.

It is expected that the northbound lanes of Cameron Rd, between Chadwick Rd to 22nd Ave will be closed for about half an hour due to the protesters walking towards the city.

Southbound lanes, from Munro St to 22nd Ave will be closed for approximately 15 minutes to allow the protest march to cross in order to get to Tauranga Girls' College.