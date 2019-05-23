Around 100 people have turned out for the Tauranga central climate change strike.

Students are ditching school and heading to the streets of central Tauranga this afternoon to strike for climate change action for a second time.

From marches to picketing to tree-planting and beach clean-ups, students nationwide were doing all they could to bring attention to what they now believe is a climate crisis.

The event, organised by School Strike 4 Climate Aotearoa, was a student-led movement calling for urgent action on climate change worldwide.

Advertisement

Tauranga students are heading to the streets again to strike for climate action. Photo / Caroline Fleming

According to the Tauranga School Strike 4 Climate Facebook page, all kindergarten, primary, secondary and tertiary students were asked to join in.

"This is an inclusive and peaceful movement."

The page highlighted that anyone taking the day off school to attend the strike was to do so in "good faith".

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson was set to be a key speaker at the Tauranga School Strike for Climate event.

The first strike took place on March 15 and saw more than 400 children fill sites in both Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

The guidelines on the Facebook page showed that under 13s were to be accompanied by an adult, strikers were to be respectful of the public and an adult must know where they are.

- More to come.