Schools across the country are preparing for the 2019 board of trustee elections with only four days left for nominations.

Schools are a sliver of society's diversity and school boards aimed to reflect this by bringing a range of skills and experiences.

Every three years state and state-integrated school communities elect their parent and staff trustees to help govern their schools.

The New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA) is partnered with the Ministry of Education to support boards and returning officers through the election.

Some boards opt into a mid-term election cycle which means that these schools hold triennial elections for some of their parent trustees and mid-term elections for the remaining parent trustees.

A school board included between three and seven parent elected representatives, the school principal, one staff-elected, and one student elected in schools with Year 9 or above.

Parents, caregivers and people from the wider community can be nominated for election to a school board.

The work is varied and included principal recruitment, finance and property management and setting strategic goals for the school.

Boards held the responsibility of working with principals and school staff for the combined interests of students and the community.

Voting is open to the school community and each parent is entitled to one voting paper regardless of the number of children at the school.

More information for those interested in joining a school board can be found on the trustee election website.

Key dates to come

Nominations open - May 10

Close supplementary roll - May 22 at noon

Nominations close - May 24

Election day - June 7

Count votes - June 13

Board takes office - June 14