Whakarewarewa Red are the form team in the Rotorua Netball Premier 1 Banner and they showed it again with a 58-29 win over Rotorua Girls' High School today.

After losing to Pikiao Warriors in round one, the women in red and black have gone on to win three in a row, all with comfortable winning margins.

Whakarewarewa play a physical and uncompromising brand of netball and did much of the damage against Rotorua Girls' in the opening quarter, racing to a 17-5 win.

Every season Rotorua Girls' produce a team of well drilled athletes who play with energy and enthusiasm. They showed flashes of brilliance against Whakarewarewa and improved in the second quarter but still trailed 36-12 at halftime.

Advertisement

While the goals were raining in for Whakarewarewa throughout, it was in the defensive third that the game was won as they put immense pressure on every attacking foray Rotorua Girls' produced.

Most impressive was goal defence Mahia Keepa-Hale who showed great athleticism as she chased down everything that came her way.

Whakarewarewa extended their lead to 43-20 by the end of the third quarter and cruised home to win 58-29.

Rotorua Girls' High School goal attack Mya Tamamasui looks to make a pass. Photo / Andrew Warner

In the other Premier 1 games, Ngongotahā Thunder beat Pikiao Warriors 45-40 and Waikite Panthers beat Kahukura Red 55-51.

Rotorua Netball Senior Banner Round Four

Premier 1: Whaka Red 58 RGHS Prem 1 29, Ngongotahā Thunder 45 Pikiao Warriors 40, Waikite Panthers 55 Kahukura Red 51.

Premier 2: Murupara Stingers 58 Ngongotahā On Call 28, Eastside Gurls 1 45 Marist Trailblazers 36, Kahukura White 72 Manawatahi Taiohi 45.

Premier 3: Reporoa Rangers 51 Pikiao Raiders 35, Waikite Flamez 47 Manawatahi Black 34, Lakez 48 Ngongotahā Hapori 33.

Senior A: PK Stingers 53 Tuhoe 42, Kahukura Blue 73 Ngongotaha Social 32, Marist Storm 47 Ngongotahā League 28.

A Grade: Kahukura Tri Colours 54 Fordlands 37, The Chix 51 Waikite Social 35, Marist Strikers 51 Marist Astro 37.

A Reserve: Ngongotahā Huia 33 Ngongotahā Mareikura 22, Marist Misfits 23 Marist Souls 21, Eastside Gurls 2 46 Manawatahi Green 14.