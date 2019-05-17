The Armageddon Expo is coming back to Tauranga on June 8 and 9 at the Trustpower Baypark Arena.

The pop culture and entertainment event attracts fans of comics, gaming, anime, cosplay, film, and television.



This year's celebrity guests from Lucifer, Outlander, Shadowhunters, Teen Wolf and The Hobbit will be available for public panels, photograph and autograph sessions throughout the weekend.



The in-show events will include the Armageddon Cosplay Contest, Dragon Ball kamehameha and chilli eating contests, animation screenings, live wrestling, trading card tournaments, virtual reality experiences, laser-tag, and e-sports gaming.

Event-goers are invited to dress up as their favourite character for the Cosplay Parade.



Tickets are available on the door and online now at iticket.co.nz.