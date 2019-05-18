Freedom camping will be banned in Pāpāmoa Domain.

The Tauranga City Council has voted to add, post-consultation, the scenic spot and its three freedom camping parks to the list of areas where campers will no longer be welcome.

The decision is due to be ratified next month when the council approves its draft Freedom Camping Bylaw.

The elected members were initially not keen on the idea when Mount Maunganui/Pāpāmoa ward councillor Leanne Brown raised it in a meeting last week, saying the area would be too busy over the next few years with council upgrades and the new surf club building construction.

The majority changed their minds after hearing from Sergeant Tristan Murray of Pāpāmoa Police about the issues he had experienced.

He said the three allocated grass parks had become "chewed up" and their popularity sometimes restricted public access.

Campers - particularly those in vans without self-contained facilities - doing washing and airing out their "worldly possessions" created an "eyesore" as well as rubbish.

"It's not a good look."



The parks were not visible from the beach and vans had been broken into.

He said he had not seen the same issues with the freedom camping parks at nearby Beach Grove, Harrison's Cut and Stella Place.

Bruce Crosby, owner of the Papamoa Beach Resort campground just steps from the freedom camping sites, had argued for the ban and said the council's decision "suits me fine".

"I've been here 35 years and I have seen all sorts of behaviour down there."

Most people were good but it could get messy, especially bad when big concerts were on over summer.

He said he frequently found freedom campers - "kids in sleeper vans" - using his showers and kitchens without asking or paying.

"When we catch them we throw them out."

He said space was at a premium in the domain as Pāpāmoa continued to grow.



Freedom camping bans

Freedom camping will no longer be allowed in the following areas under a soon-to-be-ratified renewed Tauranga City Council bylaw.

- Macville Park

- Omanu Surf Club carpark

- Sulphur Point

- Cliff Rd carpark

- Greerton Rd carpark

- Turret Rd

- Shadelands Lane

- Oceanview Downs

- Pāpāmoa Domain