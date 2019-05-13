Bay of Plenty schools are well represented at this year's regional heats for the Bay of Plenty Smokefreerockquest.

Held on May 18, the competition is now in its 31st year.

The nationwide high school music event is expecting record entries, with heats and finals held in 21 regions around the country from Whangarei to Invercargill.

Smokefreerockquest is run simultaneously with Smokefree Tangata Beats, which aims to nurture Pasifika and Māori culture in a contemporary music setting.

Participants, all enrolled in schools around the region, will perform on a professional stage. They will experience a full set up with stage lighting, sound, a projected backdrop, and technical support in a show that includes a professional guest band and MC.

Founder and director Glenn Common said the benefit for entrants went beyond the rush of performing on the day.

"The creativity, thought and work that goes into preparing a song to present on the day is huge, and goes beyond just musical skill. There is a great sense of pride and achievement to be gained for all the students involved."

The Bay of Plenty bands performing on May 18 from midday are

ignition - Tauranga Boys' College

Delta - Otumoetai College

High Resolution - Bethlehem College

Amplified Persona - Western Heights High School

Suds - Otumoetai College

M.O.M. - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College

trooint - Otumoetai College

Background Noise - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College

Bird House - Otumoetai College

Drop Dee - Tauranga Boys' College

Rift - Bethlehem College

The Hills - Te Puke High School

O.C.D - Papamoa College

CANVAS - Mt Maunganui College, Papamoa College, Tauranga Girls' College

Good Morning Good Night - Mt Maunganui College, Mt Maunganui Intermediate

icy fire - Rotorua Boys' High School

Eryler - Te Puke High School

The Green Room - Mt Maunganui College

Armed Goldfish - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College

Hurley caught a rat - Mt Maunganui College

Saint Klaed's Computer - Otumoetai College

Malaprop - Mt Maunganui College

Vibes - Bethlehem College

Anointed - Edgecumbe College

Orau Stream (Smokefree Tangata Beats) - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamatā

Solo and duo acts

Louie Campbell - Katikati College

Sustain - Bethlehem College

Walrus - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College

RAW - ACG Tauranga

Katrina Porter - Otumoetai College

Paras - Bethlehem College

Brianna Hilton - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College

Bree - Katikati College

Max Harvey - Rotorua Boys' High School

Jazz Rice - Papamoa College

Oscar Brady - Bethlehem College

Shayna Nash - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College

Kelsie Tong - ACG Tauranga

Foreground Noise - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, Western Heights High School

Apollo - Rotorua Boys' High School

Cherrysauce - Western Heights High School

Prizes for Smokefree Tangata Beats and the solo-duo category for Smokefreerockquest will be named at the heat, and the top 12 bands will be selected to play off at the Bay of Plenty final on June 29.

The live events run from May 4 until July 5, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting footage for selection as finalists to play at the Smokefreerockquest national final on September 14 at the Bruce Mason Centre on the North Shore of Auckland.

Smokefree Tangata Beats national final follows on September 21 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.