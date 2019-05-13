Bay of Plenty schools are well represented at this year's regional heats for the Bay of Plenty Smokefreerockquest.
Held on May 18, the competition is now in its 31st year.
The nationwide high school music event is expecting record entries, with heats and finals held in 21 regions around the country from Whangarei to Invercargill.
Smokefreerockquest is run simultaneously with Smokefree Tangata Beats, which aims to nurture Pasifika and Māori culture in a contemporary music setting.
Participants, all enrolled in schools around the region, will perform on a professional stage. They will experience a full set up with stage lighting, sound, a projected backdrop, and technical support in a show that includes a professional guest band and MC.
Founder and director Glenn Common said the benefit for entrants went beyond the rush of performing on the day.
"The creativity, thought and work that goes into preparing a song to present on the day is huge, and goes beyond just musical skill. There is a great sense of pride and achievement to be gained for all the students involved."
The Bay of Plenty bands performing on May 18 from midday are
ignition - Tauranga Boys' College
Delta - Otumoetai College
High Resolution - Bethlehem College
Amplified Persona - Western Heights High School
Suds - Otumoetai College
M.O.M. - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College
trooint - Otumoetai College
Background Noise - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College
Bird House - Otumoetai College
Drop Dee - Tauranga Boys' College
Rift - Bethlehem College
The Hills - Te Puke High School
O.C.D - Papamoa College
CANVAS - Mt Maunganui College, Papamoa College, Tauranga Girls' College
Good Morning Good Night - Mt Maunganui College, Mt Maunganui Intermediate
icy fire - Rotorua Boys' High School
Eryler - Te Puke High School
The Green Room - Mt Maunganui College
Armed Goldfish - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College
Hurley caught a rat - Mt Maunganui College
Saint Klaed's Computer - Otumoetai College
Malaprop - Mt Maunganui College
Vibes - Bethlehem College
Anointed - Edgecumbe College
Orau Stream (Smokefree Tangata Beats) - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamatā
Solo and duo acts
Louie Campbell - Katikati College
Sustain - Bethlehem College
Walrus - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College
RAW - ACG Tauranga
Katrina Porter - Otumoetai College
Paras - Bethlehem College
Brianna Hilton - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College
Bree - Katikati College
Max Harvey - Rotorua Boys' High School
Jazz Rice - Papamoa College
Oscar Brady - Bethlehem College
Shayna Nash - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College
Kelsie Tong - ACG Tauranga
Foreground Noise - Taupo-nui-a-Tia College, Western Heights High School
Apollo - Rotorua Boys' High School
Cherrysauce - Western Heights High School
Prizes for Smokefree Tangata Beats and the solo-duo category for Smokefreerockquest will be named at the heat, and the top 12 bands will be selected to play off at the Bay of Plenty final on June 29.
The live events run from May 4 until July 5, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting footage for selection as finalists to play at the Smokefreerockquest national final on September 14 at the Bruce Mason Centre on the North Shore of Auckland.
Smokefree Tangata Beats national final follows on September 21 at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.