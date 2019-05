Power has been cut to more than 600 properties in the suburbs of Ōmanawa and Ōmokoroa near Tauranga.

According to Powerco's website, the power went out in Omanawa at 7.43pm and a site investigation is under way.

The estimated time for the power supply to be restored is at 12.43am.

Meanwhile, a crash involving a vehicle hitting a power pole in Omokoroa Rd at 12.35pm today left 238 properties without power, which is not expected to restored until 9 pm.