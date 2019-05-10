The driver of a car involved in a two-car crash near Barkes Corner this afternoon is reported to have yelled abuse at another motorist before driving off.

A police media communications spokeswoman said the crash happened on State Highway 29A in Tauriko between Hastings Rd and Takitimu Dr at 3.08pm.

"The vehicle hit an informant's car but did not stop," the spokeswoman said. "The driver yelled abuse at him and then left."

There was damage to the driver's side of one of the vehicles, however, no-one was injured in the crash, she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police were called to a crash involving two cars on Clarke St in Gate Pā at 2.48pm.

However, the police media spokeswoman said the crash was not blocking the road and no-one was injured.