Police and emergency services are responding to a report that a car crashed into a bank just prior to the Mangorewa Gorge on State Highway 36.

A police spokesman said police received a 111 call at 11.02am about the single-vehicle crash on the Tauranga direct road just before the gorge.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said ambulance staff initially responded to the crash but no action was required because no patient could be found.

Police have since located the driver and an ambulance is returning to the crash scene to assess the driver's condition, he said.

There were no reports of serious injuries.