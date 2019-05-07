Police are searching a Tauranga property after armed officers were seen at the Judea home earlier this morning.

Several police officers are searching the Redmond St property.

A woman who lives in the street said she was woken by noises outside about 7am and when she looked outside she saw members of the armed offenders squad at the property.

"They were starting to pack up to leave and the other police then went into the address and started searching," she said.

The woman said she heard police with a loud hailer telling the occupants at the property they had search warrants.

"We were told to stay inside, so I can't tell you much more," she said.

Police, including several uniformed officers, were seen in the back yard of the single-storey home conducting the search.

A police media statement said police were conducting a pre-planned search warrant.