With a shortage of qualified seamen, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology is offering a new course that aims to develop safe and effective deck crew members.

The New Zealand Certificate in Domestic Maritime Crewing (Level 3) course provides the necessary education to be a safe and effective deck crew member under limited supervision on vessels of less than 24 metres in length, operating in restricted and near coastal waters.

Maritime programme manager Tony Martin said the course would provide participants with the necessary skills to begin a career in the maritime industry and work on commercial vessels.

"The purpose of this qualification is to provide the maritime industry with personnel who have the skills and knowledge required to operate as a safe and effective deck crew member under limited supervision."

After completing the course, participants will also gain the basic safety training certificates and maritime restricted radio operators certificate.

"Upon meeting Maritime New Zealand Licence requirements students may be eligible to apply for the industry recognised Qualified Deck Crew Certificate of Proficiency," Martin said.

The 12-week course will be delivered by senior academic staff member Antony Wright, an experienced educationalist with specialist skills in commercial maritime.

Wright said he was excited to teach the next generation of maritime specialists and to see where their new skill sets will take them.

"This qualification provides graduates a range of opportunities that can take you across the world and the maritime industry is an exciting sector to work in."