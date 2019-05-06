Water has been restored to about 850 properties this morning.

Discoloured water could be affecting the surrounding Waitaha Rd area after the main water supply was damaged yesterday.

Tauranga City Council advises residents to run their tap water for about 10 minutes to flush the line if experiencing any discoloured water.

The water supply in Welcome Bay was shut down from 10pm last night to conduct emergency repairs impacting an estimated 850 properties. It was turned back on again about 1.30am.

Residents were asked to fill up a container for use during the night if they need it, or make alternative arrangements if they require continued water supply.

If any problem persists contact council on 07 577 7000.

Roads impacted

Astor Place

Peregrine Place

Osprey Drive

Highcroft Place

Meander Drive

Rosella Drive

Hawk Place

Solander Drive

Langdon Way

Falcon Drive

Whitby Place

Keam Way

Kite Way

Te Auhi Way

Zachary Place

Farrow Way

Mamaku Rise

Portland Street

Riverstone Drive

D'Urville Way

Waitaha Road

Eagle Street

Bateleur Close

Petrel Place

Lark Place

Kestrel Avenue

Molyneux Place

Thornlea Drive

Pelorus Street

Vanderbilt Place

Mynah Place

Raptor Way

Philomel Crest

Orakei Place

Avon Rise

Maddison Place

Goldfinch Place

Note that the shutdown may impact on other roads in the vicinity and that this is therefore not a definitive list.