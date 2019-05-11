The case of a serious dog attack on a young Tauranga girl who needed surgery to repair facial injuries culminated in convictions for the dog's owner in Tauranga District Court this week. The prosecution highlights dangers dogs pose if people are left unsupervised, particularly children and young adults. Figures obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times from the two local councils reveal the numbers of reported attacks on people and prosecutions across the Western Bay district. Sandra Conchie investigates and speaks to experts to find out what the answers might be.



A 9-year-old Tauranga girl who needed surgery after being savaged by a dog has been left "psychologically scarred", says one of her neighbours.

The victim, who suffered a ripped left cheek, torn bottom right lip, cuts to an eyebrow and other facial injuries needing stitches, needed surgery at Waikato Hospital after being attacked at a Matapihi property on November 14 last year.

The girl is just one of a number of people attacked by dogs in the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty districts.

Figures obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times show 46 attacks on people were reported to Tauranga City Council between July 1, 2018 and March 31 this year.

Another 84 attacks were reported to the council in the 12 months to June 30, 2018, with 5 prosecutions and 17 people disqualified from owning a dog due to various offences.

Tauranga City Council's animal services team leader Brent Lincoln said "46 attacks were 46 too many" and children and dogs should never be left unsupervised.

"Every dog owner needs to understand they're responsible for their dog's actions at all times, whether at their house, walking their dog or visiting another property.

"No matter how well-behaved people think their dog is, dogs can react quite differently when their owner isn't around. Owners need to ensure their dog is well controlled."

Lincoln confirmed the council was investigating the case of a girl getting bitten by a stranger's dog while walking past a Maunganui Rd home on May 8.

There were also 32 reported attacks on people reported to Western Bay of Plenty District Council's between July 1, 2018 and April 30 this year. This compared to 40 in the year to June 30, 2018, and 22 in the previous 12 months.

However, there have only been two prosecutions by the district council in the past three years.

Court documents show the 9-year-old girl had been attacked by a pitbull terrier-cross called Cookie. The girl had been visiting a neighbour's Waikari Rd home with friends to see the dog's eight newborn puppies.

Cookie was put down on December 21. Owner Hine Minapara did not appear in court in person but pleaded guilty in a written notice, expressing remorse for the attack.

Minapara was convicted and fined $550 plus $130 court costs. She was also ordered to pay $750 for the emotional harm to the victim.

A Waikari Rd resident said the attack was a "devastating" incident which left the young girl "psychologically scarred".

"We have quite a few children living in this area and we need to ensure they're supervised when interacting with any dog," said the woman, who would not be named.

Keeping watch of dogs vital, trainer says

Retired Tauranga dog trainer Susie Jones with her dogs Calla (left) and Rod, says 24-7 supervision and education is the key to preventing dog attacks. Photo/ George Novak.

Retired Tauranga dog trainer Susie Jones says 24/7 supervision of dogs is vital to avoid bites particularly when children and young adults were involved.

"Dogs are dogs, they are not human although lots of owners tend to treat them like they're their babies," she said.

"Supervision 100 per cent of the time and education are the main keys to preventing dog attacks. People should never leave children alone with any dog.

"Even those with the best temperament can react to a perceived threat from someone else, particularly when it comes to protecting their food, their pups or their territory."

By the numbers:

Tauranga City Council:

Registered dog: 13,075

Attacks Person: 2017/2018: 84

Attacks Animals: 2017/2018: 123

Attacks Person: 2016/2017: 84

Attacks Animals: 2016/2017: 132

Western Bay of Plenty District Council:

Registered dogs: 9124

Attacks Person: 2017/2018: 40

Attacks Animals: 2017/2018: 95

Attacks Person: 2016/2017: 22

Attacks Animals: 2016/2017: 80

Source: Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council