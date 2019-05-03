Bayfair is set to open a new international dining precinct at the end of this month.

The new eateries will include al fresco dining options Burger Burger, Mexico, Nandos, IZAKAI, Katsubi, The Freeport Tavern and Eatery, and Cleaver and Co, according to a written statement from Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Bayfair's Centre manager Steve Ellingford said it would be "perfect for all kinds of dining, from family brunches to coffee catch-ups and date nights".

The expansion follows the centre's $115 million development launch last December.

Advertisement

It was estimated the centre and its retailers would employ an additional 500 people, taking the total number employed at the centre to about 1500.