The driver of a car that smashed into a stationary fuel tank last night is reportedly uninjured.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash just before midnight last night.

She said the crash happened along Te Puke East Rd between Pongakawa Station Rd and Pongakawa School Rd.

There were no reported injuries and the driver was out of the car when police arrived, she said.

Fire and Emergency also attended and a spokesman said the person was uninjured.