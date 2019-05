One person has been seriously injured after a car rolled on State Highway 2 near Pukehina today.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a report of the incident at 2.30pm.

The road did not appear to be blocked and it did not appear another vehicle was involved, she said.

A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said two ambulances were called around 2.31pm and one person has been taken to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition.