Every Monday afternoon you'll find a group of young athletes putting in extra work to improve their skills in cross country running.

They spend about 45 minutes as part of a training group, better preparing themselves for their own school cross country races and to improve their running skills overall.

Helping them is a team of passionate coaches - Malcolm Taylor, Michael Pugh, Ray Wakefield and Glenys Kroon - who give up their time to help and encourage the young athletes.

Taylor, who is the president of Tauranga Ramblers, started the training group in 1986 focusing on secondary school runners with dominant teams coming from Tauranga Boys' College, Mount Maunganui College and Tauranga Girls' College. Since then he's seen many athletes enjoy success and increased the number of training days to cater to wider groups.

Pugh, a skilled runner who is heavily involved with swimming and triathlon, takes control of the Monday afternoon sessions, while accomplished runner Wakeford focuses on at least the Wednesday sessions, which are targeted towards the more competitive secondary school-aged runners.

Michael Pugh gives direction to young runners at Waipuna Park. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

Kroon, a knowledgeable athlete who has plenty to offer from her experience from top level racing, is the mother of two high performing daughters - including New Zealand Mountain Running champion Sabrina Grogan and Anneke Grogan, who is based in America on a track and field scholarship.

There is no cost for the training sessions with all four volunteering their time and effort to the sessions just to help others.

On the first Monday of the school holidays there were more than 20 young runners who took part and Taylor says they may get about 60 participants now that school is back and heading into cross country season.

The sessions are designed to teach basic skills in cross country running, help them get ready for their own school races and possibly progress through clusters, Bay of Plenty, and beyond. It also helps Year 7 and 8 students prepare for AIMS Games in September.

"We did have a lot of success in the 80s and 90s, Taylor, who is passionate about the middle-distance and cross country running in particular.

"The best part is when they're [the children] running well," he says.

Taylor says those involved really do enjoy helping young runners and seeing them progress and achieve.

Tauranga Ramblers Cross Country training sessions:

When: Mondays from 4pm.

Where: Waipuna Park, Welcome Bay.

For: Senior primary school students and intermediate student.

Contact: Malcolm Taylor on 07 576 0000, 027 292 4411 or janmal@xtra.co.nz.